Mexico fans pack North Park's Fairplay bar as FIFA World Cup officially kicks off with opening match

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Hundreds of Mexico fans packed into a watch party at Fairplay in North Park to cheer on their team in the opening World Cup match against South Africa.

For many fans, the moment marks their team's return to the world's biggest stage — a tournament that comes around only once every 4 years.

Diego Almeida said he was thrilled to be watching alongside fellow supporters.

"It's so exciting. It brings so many people together from all countries, all ethnicities, and it's just exciting for me personally because I get to watch the legends that I grew up watching one last time."

Dante Diaz shared that same excitement heading into the tournament.

"I'm insanely excited. I'm just excited to see my team win first of all, and I just wanna always be like ready for the start of the World Cup, you know."

For some, the World Cup is more than just a tournament — it's a chance for communities to come together and celebrate with family, friends, and everyone representing their country.

Mar Celaya said the sense of community is what makes the event special.

"The communities, you know, being together with a lot of Mexicans, and you know, you just got to have a good time."

Business owners say events like this bring a unique kind of energy. Fairplay owner Adam Cook said the World Cup carries meaning beyond the sport itself.

"In a troubled time in the world right now. This is the world's game. This is what the world comes together for."

Cook said he expects that energy to carry throughout the entire tournament, with watch parties planned for every game at Fairplay. He said the venue has to prepare for the large crowds that those events bring.

"We have to double our staff up. The guys are gonna be working doubles and making some good money, you know, hopefully, but at the same end of the day, the staff is doing what they can to help make the atmosphere best for everybody."

Win or lose, fans say they are hoping this year's World Cup gives them plenty more reasons to celebrate. Almeida said he has been looking forward to this for a long time.

"It's been a long time coming. I can't wait. I have so many plans throughout the whole of the games."

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