Mexican national killed in Sunday night I-5 north crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a Mexican national was killed in a crash on I-5 nearby downtown San Diego Sunday night.

Officers responded to calls reporting a Nissan Altima blocking the middle lanes of I-5 north, just south of State Route 163, at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

As the Altima was blocking the lanes, a Nissan Versa crashed into it, the press release states. The Versa was disabled between the left two lanes, facing east with no lights on. The four people inside the Versa got out of the car and stood in the traffic lanes when a white BMW 428i collided with the Versa before striking two people, according to CHP.

The people who were hit suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. One of the crash victims, a 37-year-old Mexican national, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

CHP says I-5's northbound lanes were closed for nearly two and a half hours as officers investigated the crash.

"Alcohol/and or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in this crash. The cause of this crash, and sequence of events are under investigation by the CHP San Diego Area," the release states.

If you witnessed this crash and have information for CHP, reach out to the agency's San Diego area office at 858-293-6000.