Men walk from Tijuana to Oceanside to raise awareness of youth homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Each step of a calm walk near the water at Spanish Landing Park is deeper than getting steps in for Justin Lipford and David Baker of the YMCA San Diego County.

“We as an organization [have] been working with young people for over 55 years experiencing homelessness and housing instability,” Lipford, Director of Community Engagement, said.

David and Justin are on their fourth annual Solidarity Journey. They’re walking together step by step from Tijuana to Oceanside to raise awareness and inspire impact on curbing youth homelessness.

“One thing we always say is that youth homelessness looks a lot different than the homelessness that is visible in our communities. So, this is a chance for us to elevate the issue,” Baker, Youth Systems Director of the YMCA’s Youth & Family Services Dept., said. “It’s one of the toughest things to navigate through.”

The walks are about trying to end a cycle Baker’s lived firsthand.

“It’s even difficult to admit that you’re going through such a thing, and so our mission is to end the suffering,” Baker said.

Krysta Esquveil is the vice president of social services with YMCA San Diego County.

She tells me these walks are about trying to draw attention to where the homelessness crisis starts for many people.

“We know that about 50 percent of chronically homeless adults had their first experience with homelessness as young people,” Esquivel said.

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness’ latest snapshot on the crisis shows there were nearly 1,800 youth living on the streets and in shelters.

Esquivel tells ABC 10News that listening to those with lived experience on what’s needed and moving quickly to provide resources to homeless youth is making an impact.

“Particularly providing safe, stable and dignified housing and doing it in a flexible way. Some young people want to be with other young people in a bridge housing situation. Some young people would prefer transitional housing. Some young people can stay right where they are- they just need a little bit of financial support to avoid eviction,” Esquivel said.

Step by step, mile by mile, these two men hope something as simple as a walk can make a major difference in ending youth homelessness.

“... Be a beacon of hope for those who may be suffering through homelessness and say, ‘Hey, I can connect with those fellas. I can walk with those guys,” Baker said.

"It's just great to see people come together when it's something that they can get behind. And getting behind


