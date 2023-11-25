Medical examiner identifies four people who died in Thanksgiving Day rollover crash on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people who died in a rollover crash on state Route 94 in downtown San Diego. The incident happened early on Thanksgiving Day.

According to officials, those ejected and killed are Jonathan Torres, a 26-year-old man from San Diego; Linet Manasyan, a 33-year-old woman from Imperial Beach; Nally Tamara Espinoza, a 20-year-old woman from National City; and Ivan Aniceto Torres, a 35-year-old man from Chula Vista.

The California Highway Patrol said that the victims, traveling in a black BMW M3, were leaving downtown when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car struck an embankment and rolled over multiple times, ejecting four people onto the freeway lanes.

The four victims were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency providers. A 22-year-old female passenger, from San Marcos, was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. CHP officials told 10News that the survivor was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

