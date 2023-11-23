At least 4 dead in rollover crash on SR-94 near downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Four people were ejected and killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on state Route 94 just outside of downtown San Diego.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. on eastbound SR-94 near the transition to state Route 15.

CHP officials at the scene said a BMW with five occupants was leaving downtown when the driver lost control, struck an embankment, and then rolled over multiple times. Several witnesses told CHP officials they believe the car reached speeds of at least 100 mph.

Four people were ejected onto the freeway lanes, and ABC 10News learned at least one of the victims was run over by another passing vehicle.

The four ejected victims — the 27-year-old male driver, a 35-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, and a 22-year-old female — were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

A 22-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. CHP officials told ABC 10News she was the only occupant wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Response to the incident forced the closure of eastbound SR-94 lanes in the immediate area, with traffic diverted onto southbound SR-95.

While the investigation into the crash is in the preliminary stages, CHP officials said the wreck was likely DUI-related.