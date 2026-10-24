Mayor Gloria highlights major Rancho Bernardo street repair as El Niño rains raise citywide road concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Potholes and deteriorating pavement are a problem in neighborhoods across San Diego, and Mayor Todd Gloria is highlighting a major street repair in Rancho Bernardo. But with El Niño already here and more wet weather expected, the question remains: Is the city doing enough to get those roads repaired?

City crews were hard at work adding a fresh layer of pavement to a road that has seen better days. Mayor Gloria announced the two-mile road repair that stretches from Rancho Bernardo Road to Bernardo Oaks Court. The city says it's the longest continuous roadway segment its crews have completed this fiscal year.

"San Diegans are very clear; they want us to fix the damn roads. Well, one of the best ways we can do that is to do that with in-house teams, city employees doing the work themselves with our resources," Gloria said.

This isn't just about one street in Rancho Bernardo — it's about the many streets that need work across the city. While the city is investing in projects like this one, ABC 10News asked how officials are also prioritizing other areas as more rain is expected with El Niño.

"This is about making the best use of our resources, improving the condition of our worst streets, and delivering results for our neighborhoods of which people expect from the city," said Bethany Bezak, Chief Operating Officer for the city of San Diego.

ABC 10News asked Mayor Gloria what the city is doing about all the other streets across San Diego that are also falling apart.

"What are we doing in advance? Well, we have pothole teams out across the city every day of the week, and what I would encourage people to do is to report the potholes that they see in their community," Gloria said.

With El Niño conditions already here and more rain expected, the wet weather can add to pavement damage. Gloria says the city is working on not just doing maintenance on roads, but full repairs.

"We can't undo decades of disinvestment in our road repair network overnight, but what we can do is make a diligent effort every single day to fix more lane miles at an effective and efficient manner," Gloria said.

The mayor is asking residents to report any potholes or road damage that they see. He says crews are working on getting those issues addressed.

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