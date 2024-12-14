Man dies after dogs attacked him at Mesa Viking Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man died after three dogs attacked him at Mesa Viking Park in Mira Mesa Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around noon as the man was walking with his son, and they were in close proximity to Ericson Elementary School.

SDPD says it responded to multiple calls about the attack, and when they got to the park, three dogs were still attacking the man.

Officers used their tasers to stop the attack, and at that point, the dogs stopped and took off, per SDPD.

Police say the man was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital. By 4:45 p.m., SDPD told 10News the man died from his injuries.

First responders managed to retrieve two of the dogs, but the third ran toward the school. A spokesperson for the San Diego Unified School District told 10News Ericson Elementary was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution, and they said the dog never did make it on campus.

Neighbors in the area described what happened as a scary event.

"You don't really have stuff like this that happens here... Like somebody's face got mangled at this park. An hour from now this park can be filled with kids coming out of that school. It's sad that that could've happened to little kids — the elementary school's right here," a neighbor told 10News.

SDPD says at this point, they believe the dogs belonged to the man. They haven't disclosed what type of dogs were involved in the attack.

SDPD says this is an active investigation.