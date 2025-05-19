Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash on Kearny Mesa Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Kearny Mesa Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the watch commander's log, a 26-year-old woman was driving a white Ford Mustang north in the 4100 block of Kearny Mesa Road and started turning left into the Target parking lot at around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a 68-year-old man was riding a black 2014 Honda GL1800 motorcycle south in the area.

The woman turned left in front of the man on the motorcycle, causing a crash, SDPD says. The man was taken to a hospital to get treatment on a collapsed lung and lacerated liver, injuries that required immediate surgery, police say.

"His injuries are considered life threatening," the log states. "Alcohol was not a factor in this collision."

Officers from SDPD's Traffic Division responded to the crash and are investigating the incident.

If you have any information for the police about this crash, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.