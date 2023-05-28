Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Logan Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 27-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Logan Heights neighborhood Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a group of men approached the victim at about 7:24 p.m. in the 2900 block of Commercial Street and began to argue with him. One of the men fired several rounds at the victim, striking him in the lower right leg and upper right chest. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen running southbound in the 100 block of South 30th Street, SDPD said.

San Diego Police Gang Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

