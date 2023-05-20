Man struck, seriously injured in Rolando neighborhood hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 42-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in the Rolando neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the man was walking across the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, he laid down on the east side of the road just before 5:00 a.m.

A car driving east on El Cajon Boulevard hit the pedestrian while he was lying in the street. The driver stopped, helped the man out of the road, and left the scene.

Police said there is no description of the car or driver.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

SDPD Traffic Division responded and is handling the investigation.

