Man struck by multiple cars on I-5 near La Jolla suffers fatal injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man suffered fatal injuries after being struck by several vehicles on Interstate 5 in the La Jolla area Thursday morning, forcing the closure of multiple lanes.

Just before 6 a.m., California Highway Patrol said a man was reportedly walking within the traffic lanes of northbound I-5 just south of La Jolla Parkway when a black Mazda SUV struck him.

An unknown number of other vehicles struck the man after the first impact.

The man was fatally injured, prompting the closure of multiple lanes as CHP investigated. All lanes were reopened just after 10 a.m.

Investigators do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. Witnesses are asked to contact CHP at 858-293-6000.