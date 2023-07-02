Man struck, killed by car in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Old Town Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the man was walking in the bike lane along the west curb line in the 4600 block of Pacific Highway. He tried to cross the street when he was hit by a 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 24-year-old woman.

CPR was given to the pedestrian, who was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said. The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.