Man stabbed several times in front of Corridor liquor store

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 31, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 43-year-old man was stabbed several times in front of a liquor store in the Corridor neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The stabbing happened at 10:46 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of University Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

During a confrontation, a suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times, Heims said. The suspect fled northbound on 39th Street.

He was described as a male, 5-foot-1-inch tall, 35-45 years old with a medium build, the officer said. He was wearing a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and a hat.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.

SDPD Mid City Division detectives were investigating.

