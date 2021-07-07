Man stabbed in southeastern San Diego in June dies of injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man who was stabbed last month in the Teralta East area of San Diego has died, according to San Diego Police.

Aaron Holland, 34, was found in the area of 47th Street and Polk Avenue just before 1 p.m. on June 15 with traumatic injuries to his torso, SDPD said in a release. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries on July 6.

Detectives said Holland appeared to be involved in a verbal altercation with another man before that suspect reportedly stabbed Holland and fled the area, police said.

A detailed suspect description was not available and SDPD only described the man as a tall, dark-skinned man wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.