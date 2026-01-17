Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Man stabbed at Midway District hotel expected to survive

SDPD police car
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
SDPD police car
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Officers are on the lookout for a suspect on a bicycle after a 49-year-old man was stabbed at a Midway District hotel Saturday morning.

San Diego police responded to the Bay Inn and Suites Hotel in the 3300 block of Midway Drive, shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, where they found the unidentified victim lying on a bed in a room with a stab wound to the left side of his chest, according to Officer David O'Brien with the San Diego Police Department.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, police said. He is expected to survive his wounds.

"The suspect was walking a bicycle when he got into an altercation with the victim at the door of the hotel room," O'Brien said. "The suspect
stabbed the victim with a knife before riding away on Midway Drive.''

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call the SDPD, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES