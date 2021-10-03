Man stabbed and shot by five attackers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was attacked by a group of five other men in their 20s in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The attack was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Logan Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was chased into a liquor store where he was stabbed in the chest and then he ran out of the store and eastbound on Logan Avenue, Heims said.

"The suspects continued to chase him. They got to the intersection of 26th Street and Logan Avenue where the victim was shot in the abdomen," he said.

The suspects fled west on Logan Avenue, Heims said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

