Man shot while leaving Halloween party in College West neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while leaving a Halloween party in the College West neighborhood early Saturday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., while the victim and his girlfriend were leaving the party in the 5700 block of Montezuma Place they were confronted by a group of people. A man in the group wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening, SDPD said. The suspect left the area before officers could arrive.

Police said the girlfriend was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Eastern Division detectives or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.