Man shot in officer-involved shooting in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting overnight in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

San Diego police tell ABC 10News that it happened at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Parkway and Logan Avenue just after midnight. Officers attempted to pull over a 37-year-old man, but he sped away, taking officers on a short pursuit.

Two blocks later, he stopped around the 2000 block of Logan Avenue, got out of the car with a handgun and an officer-involved shooting happened, The San Diego Sheriff's Department said. As the suspect fell to the ground, the gun landed on the floor next to him. SDPD officers ordered

him to move away from the gun, but he didn't comply. A K9 was used to pull him away from the gun.

SDSD said officers provided medical aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

SDSD deputies responded and took over the investigation. No officers were injured, and there is body camera footage of the incident.

The suspect has been identified, but his name will be withheld until after his family is notified.



This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.