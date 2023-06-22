Man set on fire by pregnant woman he assaulted SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating after they say a man who said he was a victim of a hate crime was shown on video assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to San Diego Police, officers received calls about a man attacking a pregnant woman on the 900 block of 6th Avenue just after 10:40 p.m. on June 12.

“Officers were dispatched and arrived within minutes, but the suspect had already fled the scene,” the department said.

The department said the woman was bleeding and suffering from injuries when officers arrived. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Just before midnight, police received a report on the 1200 block of Market Street from a man who said he was set on fire, the department said.

“Investigators determined that this man was the suspect who battered the pregnant woman from the earlier incident at 900 6th Avenue,” police said. “Investigators have since determined the pregnant female was responsible for the burn injuries.”

Detectives have since located security footage San Diego Police say shows the “initial physical assault by the man on the pregnant woman and the subsequent use of fire as a weapon by the pregnant woman on the man.”

“This is a complex investigation, and detectives are examining all aspects and allegations. The San Diego Police Department takes all crimes of violence extremely seriously. We recognize the community’s interest in this case and are working to balance transparency with protecting the active criminal investigations.”