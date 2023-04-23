Man seriously injured after Clairemont Mesa West crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 23-year-old man was seriously injured after he crashed into two palm trees in the Clairemont Mesa West neighborhood Saturday night.

The San Diego Police Department said the man was driving a white Honda Accord south in the 4400 block of Genesee Avenue at 9:13 p.m. As he approached Genesee Avenue and Derrick Drive, the Honda veered off the left and crossed into the opposite lanes. It then jumped the east sidewalk and struck two palm trees, knocking them over.

SDPD said the driver was taken to the hospital with a pelvic fracture, left femur fracture and left-hand fracture. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

