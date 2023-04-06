Watch Now
Man sentenced to 12 years for Logan Heights New Year's 2022 stabbing death

Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 17:56:36-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who fatally stabbed another man in Logan Heights last year was sentenced Thursday to a dozen years in state prison.

Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 24, pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter count for stabbing 27-year-old Rodrigo Diaz-Perez to death on New Year's Day 2022.

San Diego police first received reports at about 3:45 p.m. that day regarding a fight involving a group of men at the corner of 29th Street and Clay Avenue.

Officers arrived to find Diaz-Perez lying in the street with stab wounds to his upper body, according to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown. He died at a hospital less than an hour later, according to the lieutenant.

Following an argument, Diaz-Perez ran and Lopez-Perez gave chase, Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander said. As he was fleeing, the victim fell and Lopez-Perez stabbed him while he was on the ground, the prosecutor said.

Lopez-Perez was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, in the city of Fairfield in Solano County.

