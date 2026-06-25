Man sentenced over 60 years to life for Barrio Logan shooting death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in

Barrio Logan was sentenced today to 60 years and 10 months to life in state prison.

David Gatheright, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges for the June 2, 2023, shooting of 53-year-old Brian Noel, who was found just before 6 a.m. with ``multiple gunshot wounds to his chest'' in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Noel was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

An investigation over the ensuing months that included reviewing surveillance footage revealed that Gatheright and Noel "got into a brief verbal altercation'' just before the shooting, San Diego police said.

Gatheright was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida in November of 2023

and extradited back to San Diego.

Along with murder, Gatheright was sentenced for several other crimes,

including assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

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