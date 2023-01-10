Watch Now
Man sentenced 25 years to life for fatal Chollas Creek-area shooting

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who gunned down another man in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the Colina Park Golf Course, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Freddy Rivera Corbi, 23, was convicted by a San Diego jury for Aug. 2, 2019, killing of 26-year-old Lazaro Orozco near the intersection of 52nd Street and University Avenue.

On Monday, Corbi received 15 years to life for second-degree murder, plus another 10 years for a gun-use enhancement.

Police said Corbi and Orozco got into an altercation at around 2:30 p.m., during which Corbi pulled out a gun and shot the victim, then ran from the scene. Orozco died of his injuries at a hospital, according to San Diego police.

At Corbi's arraignment, a prosecutor alleged the confrontation was captured on surveillance footage and that Corbi fled to Mexico following the shooting. He was arrested more than a month later.

