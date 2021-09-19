Man riding scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man riding an electric scooter in the Balboa Park area was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday.

San Diego Police said the 35-year-old man was riding a Link scooter in the area of 2850 Pershing Drive at about 10:55 p.m., when a 2012 Mazda 3 sedan going in the same direction struck him in the bike lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

It wasn't immediately clear whether police arrested or cited the driver of the Mazda, who is a 17-year-old girl.

SDPD askes anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.