Man riding beach cruiser struck, injured in Morena neighborhood

ABC 10News
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jan 22, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 63-year-old man riding a beach cruiser suffered multiple serious fractures after getting hit by a car in the Morena neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

San Diego Police Department said happened at 7:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pacific Highway.

The man riding the beach cruiser with no lights or reflectors was heading north on Pacific Highway when he was rear-ended by a 41-year-old man driving a white 2008 Toyota Corolla, police said. The beach cruiser rider was taken to the hospital.

SDPD said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash and that the traffic division is investigating the cause of the crash.

