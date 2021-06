SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man in his 20s was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a car in Sorrento Valley.

According to San Diego Police, the victim was pushing a shopping cart east along the 6600 block or Mira Mesa Boulevard just after midnight when he was hit by the driver of a red Honda Civic.

The man sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.