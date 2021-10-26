Man prompts SWAT standoff after pointing gun at woman in San Diego's Birdland neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at a woman in San Diego’s Birdland neighborhood is holed up inside an apartment building, prompting a SWAT standoff.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a woman called police after one of her daughter’s friends reportedly pointed a gun at her on the 2300 block of Cardinal Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they believe everyone has been evacuated from the apartment complex except the man with the gun.

Authorities are asking the suspect to come out of the building, but he has yet to respond, according to police.

San Diego Unified School District Police have also been sent to nearby Fletcher Elementary to ensure the safety of the children still on campus.

