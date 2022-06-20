Man pleads not guilty in death of 88-year-old man at Rolando veterinary clinic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man accused of killing an elderly San Diegan at a Rolando veterinary clinic pleaded not guilty Monday.

Patrick O’Brien, 37, faces a murder charge in connection with the June 15 death of 88-year-old Clark Kelly at the Boulevard Animal Clinic in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Through his attorney, O’Brien pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

A friend of Kelly’s family told ABC 10news that family members were too distraught to attend Monday’s hearing.

San Diego Police believe Kelly “interrupted a possible burglary,” which then led to a confrontation between him and the suspect O’Brien.

Police said Kelly suffered injuries, including a head wound, during the confrontation. Kelly was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

According to police, officers found that a concerned citizen had detained O’Brien behind the clinic.

O’Brien is being held without bail -- something his attorney said may be revisited in the future.

Court records show a preliminary hearing for O’Brien is scheduled for July 1.

A GoFundMe was established to help the victim's family.