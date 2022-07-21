Man pleads guilty to murder in pregnant woman's 2018 stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who fatally stabbed a pregnant woman whose body was found near an Encanto park more than four years ago pleaded guilty this week to the murders of the woman and her fetus.

Napolean Joel Lange, 28, is set to be sentenced next month for the stabbing of 29-year-old Lavaughn Rawshanda Nicole Williams, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2018.

Police said Williams was stabbed in the upper body. She was found on the slope of a ravine in the 500 block of South 66th Street by a bystander who reported the discovery to the police.

Lange was arrested two days after Williams' body was found.

He pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder for Williams' death and second-degree murder for the death of the fetus, according to Deputy District Attorney Ramona McCarthy.

According to other local media outlets, from early 2018, which cites a now-defunct GoFundMe page created to raise funds for Williams' funeral expenses, the victim was two months pregnant at the time of her death.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on a motive for the slaying, nor the exact relationship between Lange and the victim. An SDPD statement from 2018 states that the two were "acquainted."