Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 18-year-old's College Area shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man arrested for the fatal shooting of an 18-year- old last year in the College Area pleaded guilty this week to a voluntary manslaughter count.

David Rasean Vereen, 23, is expected to be sentenced later this month to 14 years in state prison for the June 25, 2022, shooting of Kevin Burton.

Police said Burton, then a recent Grossmont High School graduate who was set to attend San Diego Mesa College in the fall, had just left a house party with his friends when he was shot.

According to San Diego police, the victim and his friends were at a party on Art Street, then Burton was struck by a bullet as their vehicle turned from Art onto El Cajon Boulevard. A second bullet struck an apartment complex window on El Cajon, police said, though no one was injured by that bullet.

Burton died later at a hospital.

Vereen, a San Diego resident, was arrested on July 1 in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.