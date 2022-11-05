Man killed in Miramar Ranch crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 63-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Road where they learned the victim was driving a 2015 Lexus at a high rate of speed westbound when he lost control of the Lexus and jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over, Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the Lexus and died from his injuries at the scene, Heims said.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this collision.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

