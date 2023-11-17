Man killed in high-speed crash on San Pasqual Valley Road

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed in a high-speed crash into a boulder in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 6:19 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where witnesses told them the driver, whose age was not immediately known, was driving his Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed and crossed into the eastbound lane to pass multiple vehicles. He lost control of his vehicle and veered off the roadway to the left, said Officer Robert Heims.

After losing control of the Charger, the driver struck a boulder, causing his vehicle to flip, cross both lanes of traffic and go down an embankment on the north side of the roadway. The Charger then came to rest at approximately 200 feet down the embankment, Heims said.

The driver was pronounced dead at scene, still inside his vehicle, police said.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating this collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

