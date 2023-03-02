Watch Now
Man killed in Fairmount Park suspected hit-run ID'd

Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 02, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Thursday of a 45-year-old man who was killed last weekend in an apparent hit-and-run at a Fairmount Park-area intersection.

A passer-by found Jeremy Glenn of San Diego lying in the roadway at Trailing Drive and Tulip Street about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Glenn to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the agency reported.

San Diego Police Department personnel documenting the scene of the fatality found evidence that Glenn had been "involved in a traffic collision," SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

No suspects in the case have been publicly identified.

