Man killed in Downtown San Diego stabbing; police search for suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) Police were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Monday in San Diego's Core-Columbia neighborhood.

Officers responded at around 12:50 a.m. Monday to reports of a stabbing and found an unresponsive man suffering from at least one stab wound, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police described him as a White man in his 30s or 40s. The SDPD's Homicide Unit and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office were working to confirm his identity.

Nearby surveillance footage captured the incident, police said. The suspect, described as a White man wearing dark clothing, was last seen walking east on West C Street at Front Street.

Trolley service was temporarily restricted due to the proximity to the crime scene but has since resumed. Vehicle traffic was shut down in both directions on the 200 and 300 blocks of West C, as well as the 1100 block of Union Street. Pedestrian access to the courthouse remains open.

Homicide detectives will be in the area throughout the day to review surveillance footage, collect evidence and interview witnesses, the department said.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

