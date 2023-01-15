Watch Now
Man injured from shots fired through his front door in Encanto neighborhood

Posted at 7:23 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 10:23:06-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 59-year-old man was injured when multiple gunshots came through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said in a press release.

It happened in the 600 68th Street, where the victim was shot two times through the door at 11:33 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no suspect information and that the southeastern division detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked the southeastern division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

