Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Man injured during carjacking in Grantville neighborhood

san diego police lights homicide
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 11:54:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old driver was carjacked while stopped in San Diego’s Grantville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Twain Avenue and Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Police Department. While the car was stopped, two men approached the vehicle, and one of them struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The suspects pulled him out of the Murano and drove away southbound on Mission Gorge Road.

The victim told officers he could not provide the license plate number because the car belonged to a friend.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

SDPD robbery detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the

carjacking to call them at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

If You Give A Child A Book Story Time