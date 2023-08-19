Man injured during carjacking in Grantville neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 22-year-old driver was carjacked while stopped in San Diego’s Grantville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened at 4:45 a.m. in the area of Twain Avenue and Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Police Department. While the car was stopped, two men approached the vehicle, and one of them struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The suspects pulled him out of the Murano and drove away southbound on Mission Gorge Road.

The victim told officers he could not provide the license plate number because the car belonged to a friend.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

SDPD robbery detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the

carjacking to call them at 888-580-8477.

