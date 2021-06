SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a scooter crash in Downtown San Diego Saturday night.

According to San Diego Police, the crash happened on 7th Avenue near F Street around 11:18 p.m.

Police say the 28-year-old tried to go up onto the sidewalk but hit the curb instead, falling and hitting his head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.