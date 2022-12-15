Man found with stab wounds in Mt. Hope, San Diego Police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been hospitalized after he was found in a ditch with stab wounds in San Diego's Mt. Hope neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 8:37 p.m. about a man bleeding from his chest.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his chest and leg. He was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition.

San Diego Police are investigating the stabbing at this time.