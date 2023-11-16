Man found rummaging through beached vessel apprehended on Coronado Island

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man found digging through a sailboat that washed ashore on Coronado was apprehended by authorities Thursday morning.

When lifeguards responded and checked the boat they found a man rummaging through the vessel. The man was not the owner, authorities said. Lifeguards then called police and when officers arrived, they started negotiating with the man in an effort to get him off the boat.

The suspect then leapt into the surf and emerged on the beach with a large knife, authorities added.

Coronado Police shot pepper balls at the man in an effort to get the suspect to drop the knife.

After running through dog beach, the suspect ran towards North Island where he was apprehended by military police. He was taken to the hospital due to being struck by pepper balls.