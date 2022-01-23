Man found dead by hikers in Spring Valley, SDSO investigating

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was found by hikers in Spring Valley near Jamul Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 7:00 a.m. about a body being spotted off the roadway in the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they recovered the body of a man with traumatic wounds.

The Homicide Unit says they are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victim as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.