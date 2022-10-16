Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, police said.

Police were called at 12:48 a.m. by a resident who reported a loud bang in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, said Officer Lawanda Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found a man in the street suffering from a wound in his chest, the officer said. The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No immediate information was released about the victim's identity or what led up to the shooting.

