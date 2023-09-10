Man dies in Point Loma motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man died in a motorcycle crash in the Point Loma area Saturday morning.

According to police, a man in his mid-20s on a 2007 purple and black Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 2700 block of Chatsworth Blvd., heading west. As he approached the intersection of Clove Street, he lost control as the road curved, crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a curb.

Police say this sent the rider flying off his motorcycle, leading to his fatal injuries. The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m.

"It is unknown if DUI was a factor in this collision," SDPD's watch commander log states.

The man was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating this crash.