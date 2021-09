OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead after being crushed by a car he was working on in Oceanside Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at a home on Mira Costa near Esplanade Street.

No other injuries have been reported. The name of the victim has not been released to the public and his death is under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.