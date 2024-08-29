Man charged with murder in connection to May 2023 Ocean Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a May 2023 homicide in Ocean Beach.

The department's press release says Sean Glenn was standing on the sidewalk at 5000 Newport Ave. at 10:51 p.m. on May 10, 2023, when a man walked up and punched him, rendering him unconscious.

Glenn was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of his injuries. He was hospitalized for months until he ultimately died from his injuries on Aug. 5, 2023, police say. Glenn was 35 years old.

The department's homicide division took over the case at this point, and with the help of "significant video images" of the assault and attacker, detectives managed to identify the suspect, the press release states.

SDPD says Andrew Restrepo, 36, was the suspect, and detectives determined he was also responsible for a similar attack on an unidentified victim in May 2023 on an MTS bus in the Midway area.

Restrepo was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 27, for both assaults when officers located him at 402 Fifth Ave., SDPD says.

He was booked into county jail on one count of murder and two counts of assault, as well as various other charges, police say.

If you have any information for police about these assaults, reach out to SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.