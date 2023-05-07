Man arrested in house fire leads to standoff in the College area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a house fire and standoff in the College area.

At about 2:00 a.m., San Diego Police Department received a call about a man threatening to stab himself at a sober living home on 63rd Street and Dorothy Drive near San Diego State University. Officers say the man set the house on fire and then barricaded himself inside.

SDPD said the man was armed with a knife and believed to be under the influence.

SWAT teams arrived, evacuated seven people from the home, and spent two hours trying to get the man out of the house.

“We were able to deploy some chemical agents inside using the pepper ball, which was effective. It forced him back into negotiations with us,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Christian Sharp said.

Officers said the man was in his 40s and was arrested on two counts of arson. They are working to confirm his identity. SDPD said they believe he’s tied to other crimes in the area.

Police said no injuries were reported, but the people living inside the home are now displaced.