Man arrested for sexual assault & burglary in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee in custody on an unrelated charge was re-arrested on suspicion of sneaking into a Logan Heights resident's home through a window and raping her in her bed, authorities reported Friday.

Ronald Earl Bray Jr., 34, allegedly attacked the 27-year-old woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday as she slept at her residence in the 2200 block of Ocean View Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD says the suspect cut a screen before entering through the window.

Bray allegedly fled prior to the arrival of police, SDPD Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

The suspect, who was jailed Monday on an alleged parole violation, has been re-booked on suspicion of burglary and rape of an unconscious person, according to jail records. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

SDPD believes Bray could have done this to other people as well, so officers are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

