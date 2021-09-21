Man arrested for attempted robbery with fake AR-15 in Oak Park, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One man was arrested early Tuesday after police said he attempted to rob several people outside an Oak Park convenience store with a fake AR-15.

San Diego Police were called to the 1800 block of Euclid Avenue just after 2 a.m. to a robbery in progress at an AM PM convenience store. The caller told police that the suspect was armed with an AR-15 rifle and had robbed or was attempting to rob them, fled, and went into the store, police told ABC 10News.

Officers arrived and found the suspect confronting a man in a white pickup truck, according to SDPD. Officers moved in a got the suspect to drop the weapon and took him into custody.

SDPD said the suspect was carrying a metal replica of an assault rifle.

The suspect was arrested, though it wasn't immediately clear what charges he faces.

No injuries were reported.