Man arrested for attempted murder of officer, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was arrested Friday for the attempted murder of a San Diego Police officer, according to San Diego Police.

The department says the incident began when a motorcycle officer initiated a traffic stop on July 8 near Black Mountain Road and Westview Parkway.

Police say the driver initially yielded before speeding away from the officer. Following a pursuit, the driver of the vehicle stopped in a traffic lane, shifted into reverse, and struck the motorcycle officer, pinning him beneath the bike.

Police later located the suspect, identified as Moises Correa, and a female companion believed to be in the car at the time of the incident at a Mira Mesa home on the 9000 block of Dewsbury Avenue.

San Diego Police say they responded to the home along with a SWAT team and, after an hours-long standoff, failed to find Correa.

“During a secondary sweep of the residence, Correa and the female were located in the rafters of the garage, but still refused to come out. Chemical agents were introduced into the garage and Correa and the female surrendered without further incident. They were taken to Police Headquarters for questioning about the attempt murder of the officer,” police said.

The officer hasn’t been identified, but police say he has been with the department for more than 13 years.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

