Man arrested after two young children molested in San Diego; police seek additional victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Investigators are seeking additional witnesses and possibly more victims after a man was arrested in two separate child molestation cases.

The first incident happened on October 1 around 9:50 p.m. San Diego Police say they received a call from the mother of an 11-year-old girl who said her daughter had been molested by an unknown man at Target on the 5600 block of Balboa Avenue. “The man followed the girl down one of the aisles, groped her, and ran away before police officers arrived,” police said.

The second incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on October 3. Police received a call from the mother of a 13-year-old girl who said her daughter was molested by a man while they shopped at Goodwill on the 7600 block of Girard Avenue. “Similar to the previous case, the man groped the girl, remained at the store, and police officers arrested him without incident,” the department said.

Investigators discovered that the suspect, identified as David Miguel Corona, 18, was reportedly responsible for both molestations. Corona has been booked into jail on molestation charges.

Corona is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build who is six feet, two inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and has thick, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who believes they know or are the victim of a similar assault is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

