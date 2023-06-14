Man arrested after San Diego Police officer shot in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly shooting a San Diego police officer last week during a foot chase in Chollas Creek.

According to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, J.C. Blake Sartor was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. in Kearny Mesa.

Nisleit said Sartor is expected to face charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.

RELATED: San Diego Police officer shot in Chollas Creek returns home, manhunt continues

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. on Thursday near Ogden Street and Shiloh Road.

The officer, who was investigating a report of an auto theft was hospitalized.

Nisleit held a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full video below:

